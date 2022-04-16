UrduPoint.com

Excise Department Registers 539 Cases, Arrests 610 Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 03:02 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Excise department Saturday issued nine months performance report, registered 539 cases and arrested 610 accused.

According to the report the excise department recovered 4271 kilogram hashish, 416kg heroin, 211kg opium and 153kg ice.

The Director General Excise said that crackdown against drugs has been intensified, drug dealers can no longer survive as the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department officials are always ready to eradicate the menace of drugs from the province.

He commended the officials concerned for the successful operations and directed them to expedite the operations further.

