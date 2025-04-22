Open Menu

Excise Department Seals 30 Shops In Haripur Over Unpaid Property Taxes

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Excise department seals 30 shops in Haripur over unpaid property taxes

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Excise and Taxation Department Haripur launched a crackdown on property tax defaulters, sealing more than 30 shops during a major operation. The action was taken on the directives of Secretary Excise Syed Fayaz Ali Shah, Director General Excise and Taxation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Haleem Khan, and Director Excise Hazara Region Irshadullah Afridi.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Excise and Taxation Officer Haripur, Parvez Akhtar. Teams led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Yasir Shehzad, along with Senior Inspector Abdul Mansoor, Inspector Sher Baz, Inspector Faheem Raza, Inspector Muhammad Ali, Inspector Wilayat Khan, Inspector Mehmood Elahi, and others, carried out the enforcement drive in Swat Chowk and surrounding areas along GT Road.

As part of the crackdown, one service station, one regional office, one petrol pump, and over 30 shops were sealed. However, the properties were later unsealed following the recovery of over Rs. 3.2 million in outstanding dues.

ETO Parvez Akhtar urged all defaulters to clear their pending taxes immediately, warning that further action will soon be taken in the city and adjoining areas. He emphasized that several notices had already been issued, and no further concessions would be given.

Recent Stories

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

2 hours ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

2 hours ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

2 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

4 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

4 hours ago
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

17 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

17 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan