Excise Department Seals 30 Shops In Haripur Over Unpaid Property Taxes
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Excise and Taxation Department Haripur launched a crackdown on property tax defaulters, sealing more than 30 shops during a major operation. The action was taken on the directives of Secretary Excise Syed Fayaz Ali Shah, Director General Excise and Taxation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Haleem Khan, and Director Excise Hazara Region Irshadullah Afridi.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Excise and Taxation Officer Haripur, Parvez Akhtar. Teams led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Yasir Shehzad, along with Senior Inspector Abdul Mansoor, Inspector Sher Baz, Inspector Faheem Raza, Inspector Muhammad Ali, Inspector Wilayat Khan, Inspector Mehmood Elahi, and others, carried out the enforcement drive in Swat Chowk and surrounding areas along GT Road.
As part of the crackdown, one service station, one regional office, one petrol pump, and over 30 shops were sealed. However, the properties were later unsealed following the recovery of over Rs. 3.2 million in outstanding dues.
ETO Parvez Akhtar urged all defaulters to clear their pending taxes immediately, warning that further action will soon be taken in the city and adjoining areas. He emphasized that several notices had already been issued, and no further concessions would be given.
Recent Stories
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police recover stolen Stadium Lights worth Rs 6.5 mln6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will never leave Kashmiris in their just struggle for self determination: Wajiha Qamar6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan seeks green partnership with Rwanda, says Climate Change Minister6 minutes ago
-
Excise department seals 30 shops in Haripur over unpaid property taxes6 minutes ago
-
SACM visits jails6 minutes ago
-
13 criminals nabbed6 minutes ago
-
Talagang sees high polio vaccination coverage on first day6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest nine for carrying illegal weapons6 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Moin Akhtar being observed6 minutes ago
-
Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police6 minutes ago
-
PKNC starts serving fortified meals to schoolchildren16 minutes ago
-
PESCO team's cracksdown on power pilferers, dozens of illegal connections removed in DI Khan16 minutes ago