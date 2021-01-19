Excise department seals 'Khaadi' over nonpayment of property tax

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Excise and Taxation Department has sealed outlet of famous brand 'Khaadi' over nonpayment of property tax amounting Rs. 20 million

Excise and Taxation Officer, Irfan Mushtaq said that several notices were served to Khaadi for to pay defaulting amount but the outlet owners filed case in court against excise department. However the court rejected the plea and authorised department to take action following prescribed procedure after which the outlet was sealed.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here over sealing of Khaadi, Director General Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control, Saqib Raza said payment of taxes is a national responsibility and people would be facilitated to pay their outstanding. He said that no one is exempted from tax and leniency would not be shown to defaulters.

He said that complaints of public regarding Tax payment would be addressed and they would be provided needed help and assistance.