Excise department seize 1030 grams Charas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Excise Narcotics mobile Control squad on Thursday seized 1030 grams Charas from a passenger traveling in passenger vehicle near Motarway Exchange.

The Exicise and Narcotics squad ( 4) lead by Incharge Inspector Zar Ali Khan and additional Incharge, Naeem Khattak intercepted vehicle at check post near motarway interchange and during checking recovered 1030 grams Charas concealed in shoes of a passenger.

The arrested person belonged to district Khyber .

Police have registered the case under narcotics laws.