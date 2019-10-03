UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Department Seize 1030 Grams Charas

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:40 PM

Excise department seize 1030 grams Charas

The Excise Narcotics Mobile Control squad on Thursday seized 1030 grams Charas from a passenger traveling in passenger vehicle near Motarway Exchange

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Excise Narcotics mobile Control squad on Thursday seized 1030 grams Charas from a passenger traveling in passenger vehicle near Motarway Exchange.

The Exicise and Narcotics squad ( 4) lead by Incharge Inspector Zar Ali Khan and additional Incharge, Naeem Khattak intercepted vehicle at check post near motarway interchange and during checking recovered 1030 grams Charas concealed in shoes of a passenger.

The arrested person belonged to district Khyber .

Police have registered the case under narcotics laws.

Related Topics

Exchange Mobile Vehicle Lead Post From

Recent Stories

Netherlands and Ireland to host Pakistan before WT ..

2 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attack on Malian Army Camp

2 minutes ago

OIC Affirms Continued Developmental Support to Som ..

2 minutes ago

Biomass Cluster Consultative Workshop held at NUST

12 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori back to Earth, covered in UAE fl ..

14 minutes ago

Kashmiris not to compromise on their identity, dig ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.