Excise department seize over 28 kg hashish, recover stolen car

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department on Tuesday recovered 28.8 kilograms hashish, over one kilogram Ice-drugs, a stolen car and arrested the accused.

According to the department, the drive has been launched as per directives of Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Mahmood Aslam Wazir and the action was taken under supervision of Circle Officer Peshawar and Mardan Region, Waheed Gul.

Acting on tip off, Station House Officer Excise police station Peshawar Region Muhammad Riaz Khan constituted a party which stopped a suspected grapes-laden vehicle at Gol Chow on Northern Bypass.

During the search, the ANF personnel recovered 28.8 kilograms hidden in secret chambers of the vehicle.

The police arrested the accused who belonged to Sargodha and registered a case.

In another action, the personnel of the intelligence wing of the department recovered a stolen car, its driver with over one kilograms Ice-drug at Hayatabad Ring Road.

According to initial investigation the car had been stolen from Gulberg Lahore Police station. The Director General excise Mahmood Aslam appreciated personnel and announced cash awards.