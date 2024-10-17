Open Menu

Excise Department Seized 85 Kg Hasish, 7 Kg Ice, 70 Kg Gutka: Director Excise

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Director Excise and Taxation Department Larkana, Sher Mohammad Sheikh has said that my team filed five cases of narcotics from July to September of fiscal year and Excise Jawans seized 85 kilograms of hashish, 7 kilograms of ice, 500 grams of heroin and 70 kilograms of Gutka during.

He expressed these views while talking with media persons on Thursday in his office.

He said that in the three months of the fiscal year 2024- 2025 excise department were collected 40 million rupees in terms of motor vehicle tax, which is 25% of the total target of 130 million rupees. In this way, 7 million rupees (70 lacs) were advanced during the July to September months in terms of professional tax, which is 10% of the target of 135 million.

He further said that installing police sirens, number plates and tinted glasses on private vehicles falls under the category of crime, so such vehicles will be taken into custody during road checking.

A letter has also been issued to SSP Larkana in this regard.

He said that two and a 2.5 lacs are being collected daily from the vehicle tax, while. Our target is up to 13 crore rupees, while this year compared to last year, 3 crore 72 lakh more tax has been collected in Larkana Division.

He said that checking is going on daily basis on the internal and external routes, while the tax defaulters can avoid legal problems by submitting the tax online.

He said that the we are searching unregistered vehicles so that such vehicles can be taken into government custody. Deputy Director Larkana Sabir Soomro and other officers were also present on this occasion.

