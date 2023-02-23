Excise Department seizes 20 Kg drugs in successful raids

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Excise Department of Peshawar has successfully foiled attempts to smuggle large quantities of drugs into the city.

In two separate operations, a total of 20 kg 400 grams of hashish was recovered, and two accused were arrested.

According to Excise Spokesman, the first operation was carried out near Secretary Bridge, where 8400 grams of hashish were recovered from the vehicle. The second operation was conducted near Ring Road Hayatabad Toll Plaza, where 12000 grams of hashish were recovered from smugglers' vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested in these operations, and cases have been registered against them. Further investigations are underway to determine the source and destination of the drugs.

The crackdown on drug smugglers by the Excise Department is part of their ongoing efforts to eliminate drug trafficking and drug abuse in the region. The department has been conducting regular operations to seize illegal drugs and arrest those involved in their smuggling.