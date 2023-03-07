UrduPoint.com

Excise Department Seizes 2400 Liters Of Liquor, Fake Currency Worth Rs. 3.2 Million

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Excise Department seizes 2400 liters of liquor, fake currency worth Rs. 3.2 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :In a major crackdown against illegal activities, the Excise Department has seized a massive amount of liquor and fake Currency in different operations.

The first operation was carried out by the Mardan Excise Police Station, which resulted in the seizure of a truck full of country liquor.

The truck was intercepted near Swabi Interchange, and the driver and conductor were arrested.

The police recovered more than 4000 bottles and 20 gallons of liquor from 70 pieces of cotton in the truck.

In the second and third operations, the Excise Department seized illegal Pakistani currency worth Rs. 3.2 million. Three more accused were arrested in these operations, and cases were registered against them.

The investigation against the other involved accused is still ongoing.

