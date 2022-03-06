Excise department seizes huge quantity of drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The officials of the Excise department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday seized huge quantities of drugs and foiled an attempt of Drug smuggling wherein recovering 70 kg of cannabis, spokesman of the Excise Department said here.

He said the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) acted on intelligence reports and during a search of a truck (No. KBL 3823) at Arbab Landi check post near Kohat Road in Peshawar, 70 kg of hashish was recovered from a secret compartment set up behind a diesel tank.

The truck was already parked on the side of the road while the accused had already fled, Excise spokesman said. Search for the accused continued and a case registered in Excise Peshawar Region Police Station for further investigation.