UrduPoint.com

Excise Department Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Excise department seizes huge quantity of drugs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The officials of the Excise department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday seized huge quantities of drugs and foiled an attempt of Drug smuggling wherein recovering 70 kg of cannabis, spokesman of the Excise Department said here.

He said the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) acted on intelligence reports and during a search of a truck (No. KBL 3823) at Arbab Landi check post near Kohat Road in Peshawar, 70 kg of hashish was recovered from a secret compartment set up behind a diesel tank.

The truck was already parked on the side of the road while the accused had already fled, Excise spokesman said. Search for the accused continued and a case registered in Excise Peshawar Region Police Station for further investigation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Station Drugs Road Kohat Tank Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

5 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

14 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

14 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

14 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>