Excise Department Seizes Large Quantities Of Drugs In Crackdown Against Smugglers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 10:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :In a series of three successful operations, Peshawar's Excise Department has seized a total of 12 kilograms of hashish and 2110 grams of ice, resulting in the arrest of three accused individuals.

The first operation, which took place at the Wilayat Interchange Misri Banda Road, resulted in the recovery of 12 kilograms of hashish and an arrest.

The second operation, conducted on a tip-off at Jamil Chowk ring road towards the motorway, led to the recovery of 510 grams of high-quality ice and the arrest of two suspects.

The third operation, which took place at GT Road Haji Camp Ada stop, resulted in the arrest of Ashfaq Ahmed, who was found in possession of 1600 grams of high-quality ice.

All three cases have been registered in their respective police stations for further investigation.

The Excise Department has been praised for its swift actions in cracking down on drug smugglers, contributing to a safer environment for the public.

