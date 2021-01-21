Excise Department serves warning notices to 25 commercial properties tax defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Excise department issued warning notices to 25 commercial properties defaulters for non-payment of over one million rupees property tax.

According to excise official sources, the warning notices were served on Timber Marker and Suraj Kund Road areas while the arrears above Rs20, 000 to Rs70, 000 were pending and various notices were served on the owners of concerned properties for payment of taxes.

The properties will be sealed after three days for non-payment and the properties will be de-sealed after complete payment of dues.

The action was being taken against all the defaulters while recovery of tax from the property owners and consumers also being collected.

There were about 150, 000 property tax consumers across the district while five percent rebate offer by the Punjab government over payment of property tax through E-payment is also available till January 31, the sources concluded.

APP /sak