UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Department Serves Warning Notices To 25 Commercial Properties Tax Defaulters

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 10:50 AM

Excise Department serves warning notices to 25 commercial properties tax defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Excise department issued warning notices to 25 commercial properties defaulters for non-payment of over one million rupees property tax.

According to excise official sources, the warning notices were served on Timber Marker and Suraj Kund Road areas while the arrears above Rs20, 000 to Rs70, 000 were pending and various notices were served on the owners of concerned properties for payment of taxes.

The properties will be sealed after three days for non-payment and the properties will be de-sealed after complete payment of dues.

The action was being taken against all the defaulters while recovery of tax from the property owners and consumers also being collected.

There were about 150, 000 property tax consumers across the district while five percent rebate offer by the Punjab government over payment of property tax through E-payment is also available till January 31, the sources concluded.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Road January All From Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 January 2021

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

9 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

10 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

11 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.