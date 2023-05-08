UrduPoint.com

Excise Department Takes Action Against 160 Vehicles For Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 11:08 PM

The Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad on Monday during a campaign took action against 160 vehicles on Srinagar Highway for using fancy number plates and tinted glasses illegally

The department also collected Rs801,000 from defaulters of token tax during the move.

The excise department had set up points at various points in Federal capital to take actions against the vehicles using fancy number plates, black tinted glasses and token tax defaulters.

According to the officials, a campaign had been launched on the directives of Director Excise and Taxation Bilal Azam in the federal capital. The director had instructed the citizens to use the official number plates instead of the fancy under the law.

He had advised the citizens to timely pay their token taxes to avoid the heavy fines.

