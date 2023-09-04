Open Menu

Excise Department To Conduct Vehicle Registration, Transfer, Token Tax Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Excise Department of ICT is going to conduct a vehicle registration, transfer and token tax drive in the parking lot of Fatima Jinnah Park Bolan Gate F9 from 3 to 5 pm Monday (today).

The drive has been organized on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, ICT Spokesman said, adding that citizens have the option to register their vehicles, transfer them, and pay their token tax.

In addition to the excise staff, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be present at the drive.

The ICT Doorstep Service was offering a variety of services, including the issuance of domicile certificates, birth certificates, and power of attorneys. It is also offering international driving permits, fuel permits, and motor vehicle registration.

The drive is a welcome initiative by the Excise Department and is sure to be appreciated by citizens.

A resident of G-9 Asad Ullah Khan appreciated the initiative and said that it was a convenient way for citizens to get their vehicle-related paperwork done without having to visit the excise office.

