Excise department to start drive against non-computerized number plates

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Excise department Hazara region would start a massive drive to remove non-computerized and self-made number plates from vehicles.

Excise officials told Excise Intelligence Bureau Hazara would start a campaign against fake, self-made, green and non-computerized number plates.

The department also directed government employees who are not entitled to green number plates to use a computerized number plate instead.

Excise officials said that owing to the fake number plates our reputation in other provinces is very poor, vehicles bearing KP number plates are thoroughly checked at other provinces which are also defaming KP province, we would start and continue crackdown on a daily basis in all over Hazara division.

The official disclosed that people of Abbottabad use a maximum number of unauthorized green number plates in the Hazara division.