Excise dept achieves 47% target in first 5 months of fiscal year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Excise department has achieved 47 percent of its target during the first 5 months of the fiscal year, while recovering Rs 26.84 billion out of the target of Rs 56.95 billion.

Excise Department's official sources told APP that the Lahore Motor Office made the highest recovery of more than Rs 7 billion out of the target of Rs 13 billion. Region B Lahore came in fourth place with Rs 3.84 billion out of the target of Rs 8 billion. Region A Lahore came in 12th place with Rs 1.85 billion, while Region D Lahore came in last place with a recovery of Rs 1 billion.

Sahiwal came in second place with Rs 710 million, while Gujranwala came in third place with Rs 1.91 billion, Multan came in sixth place with Rs 1.69 billion, and Sargodha stood at seventh place with Rs 640 million.

According to the sources, Rs 5 billion more was collected in the first 5 months of the current fiscal year compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, DG Excise Omar Sher Chatha ordered officers to work hard to achieve the target.