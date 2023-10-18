Open Menu

Excise Dept Achieves 54pc Property Tax Target In First Quarter

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Excise dept achieves 54pc property tax target in first quarter

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has collected over Rs 480 million in property tax in the first quarter which is

54 percent of the annual property tax target

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has collected over Rs 480 million in property tax in the first quarter which is

54 percent of the annual property tax target.

Director Excise Multan division, Iftikhar Ahmed Bhali while giving a media briefing on quarterly performance said that all ETOs, Excise Inspectors worked hard at the beginning of the financial year to collect property tax.

A special discount was also given on payment by Excise department during this period.

Multan district has set a target of Rs 870 million in line with property tax in the current financial year.

Citizens have deposited over Rs 367.6 million through E-pay and over Rs 11.63 million through banks during above said period. Motor branches have collected Rs 258.4 million and deposited in the national treasury.

Likewise, over Rs 19.8 million for professional tax, Rs 17.6 million in line with excise duty, over Rs 200,000 in luxury tax while over Rs 500,000 were collected in cotton fee and deposited in the national exchequer.

Related Topics

Multan Iftikhar Ahmed Cotton Media All Million

Recent Stories

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karach ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karachi case till Nov 8

3 minutes ago
 Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket W ..

Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

3 minutes ago
 Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hosp ..

Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hospital strike

3 minutes ago
 Spain calls up Hermoso for first time since forced ..

Spain calls up Hermoso for first time since forced kiss scandal

3 minutes ago
 ISSI holds Annual Dialogue with Iranian think-tank ..

ISSI holds Annual Dialogue with Iranian think-tank IPIS

11 minutes ago
 Security threat: employees suspend protest rallies ..

Security threat: employees suspend protest rallies, sit ins

17 minutes ago
Govt making efforts for tourism promotion: MD PTDC

Govt making efforts for tourism promotion: MD PTDC

17 minutes ago
 Thalassemia affected children visits Governor Hous ..

Thalassemia affected children visits Governor House

29 minutes ago
 DC cracks down on overcharging vehicles

DC cracks down on overcharging vehicles

29 minutes ago
 Narcotics supply gang busted in Kohat

Narcotics supply gang busted in Kohat

29 minutes ago
 Agricultural development is prerequisite for count ..

Agricultural development is prerequisite for country's uplift: CM Naqvi

29 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif seeks protective bail in Toshakhana c ..

Nawaz Sharif seeks protective bail in Toshakhana case

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan