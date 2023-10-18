Excise dept achieves 54pc property tax target in first quarter

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has collected over Rs 480 million in property tax in the first quarter which is

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has collected over Rs 480 million in property tax in the first quarter which is

54 percent of the annual property tax target.

Director Excise Multan division, Iftikhar Ahmed Bhali while giving a media briefing on quarterly performance said that all ETOs, Excise Inspectors worked hard at the beginning of the financial year to collect property tax.

A special discount was also given on payment by Excise department during this period.

Multan district has set a target of Rs 870 million in line with property tax in the current financial year.

Citizens have deposited over Rs 367.6 million through E-pay and over Rs 11.63 million through banks during above said period. Motor branches have collected Rs 258.4 million and deposited in the national treasury.

Likewise, over Rs 19.8 million for professional tax, Rs 17.6 million in line with excise duty, over Rs 200,000 in luxury tax while over Rs 500,000 were collected in cotton fee and deposited in the national exchequer.