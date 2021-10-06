UrduPoint.com

Excise Dept Announces 5pc Rebate Offer Over Submission Of Taxes In Oct

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:54 PM

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department on Wednesday announced five percent rebate offer for payment of taxes through E-pay by end of current month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department on Wednesday announced five percent rebate offer for payment of taxes through E-pay by end of current month.

According to excise department spokesperson Arif Niazi, Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan has decided to give relief to taxpayers in October by keeping in view the maximum collection of taxes through E-pay last month.

He said that the taxpayers had availed the 10 percent rebate opportunity in September and submitted their due taxes.

Director Excise and Taxation further informed that the tax collection amount was spent on welfare projects to facilitate masses.

Deputy Director Admin/ETO Property Tax Wing, Khalid Hussain Qasoori said that they had achieved 50 percent property tax collection targets with recovery of Rs 450 million against set targets of Rs 965 million for current fiscal year.

He said that Rs100 million property tax collection target was set for the current month and hoped that they would easily achieve it.

He hailed the rebate offer through E-pay initiative by provincial government as mostly taxpayers have shown interest in it and submitted their taxes via E-pay.

Qasoori urged taxpayers to avail the five percent rebate offer opportunity and submit taxes in time to avert any inconvenience.

