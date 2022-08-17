Excise dept announces rebate offer over submission of taxes through E-pay till Sept

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has announced upto 15 percent rebate offer over payment of taxes through E-pay till September 30.

According to excise department spokesperson Arif Niazi, Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan had decided to give relief to taxpayers as 10 percent rebate offer over payment of property tax and 15 percent over payment of token tax through E-pay.

He urged the taxpayers to get maximum relief from the Punjab government's special offer.

Director excise further said that the taxes would be recovered completely after ending of rebate offer.

Deputy Director Admin/ETO Property tax wing, Khalid Hussain Qasoori said that the excise teams were busy to distribute 200,000 property challans as Director General Excise Punjab had ordered to disburse tax challans to taxpayers till end of current month.

He urged the taxpayers to avail the rebate offer and submit taxes in time to avert any inconvenience.