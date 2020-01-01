UrduPoint.com
Excise Dept Announces Vehicles' Registration Within 40 Minutes

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Excise Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Wednesday announced a present of the New Year for the owners of new vehicles by proclaiming that the process of registration of new vehicles would now be completed within 40 minutes of time.

Secretary Zafar Ali Shah said the phase of registration of new vehicles has now been decreased to 3 from 11 that would save a stocky amount of time of the applicants.

He said to facilitate the people further new counters have been established at the office to speed up the process of registration.

He further said that the step was a part of 'Ease of Doing business' policy of the provincial government.

