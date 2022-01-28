UrduPoint.com

Excise Dept. Arrests Four Smugglers Including Two Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 12:15 PM

Excise dept. arrests four smugglers including two women

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department on Friday arrested two lady smugglers and recovered 8600 grams of heroin from their possession near Shamozai Bridge Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department on Friday arrested two lady smugglers and recovered 8600 grams of heroin from their possession near Shamozai Bridge Swat.

The contraband was destined to Swat for supplying to students in educational institutions.

The accused were identified as Sana and Arifa residents of Multani Choongi Lahore.

In another incident, excise department recovered 3600 grams hashish that was concealed in petrol tank of a car and arrested two smugglers on Mardan Ring Road.

The smugglers were identified as Faisal Amin and Shad Khan of Landikotal district Khyber.

Related Topics

Lahore Petrol Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Road Car Mardan Tank From

Recent Stories

Jhelum graveyards full of aroma of martyrs blood: ..

Jhelum graveyards full of aroma of martyrs blood: Fawad Chaudhry

19 seconds ago
 Philippines to re-open to vaccinated foreign touri ..

Philippines to re-open to vaccinated foreign tourists

21 seconds ago
 30 years of China-Central Asia relations experienc ..

30 years of China-Central Asia relations experience exceptional trajectory

22 seconds ago
 Egyptian, Saudi leaders to attend Olympics: state ..

Egyptian, Saudi leaders to attend Olympics: state media

24 seconds ago
 South Korea Logs Record 16,000 COVID-19 Cases in P ..

South Korea Logs Record 16,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Russia, China May Sign Agreement on Lunar Station ..

Russia, China May Sign Agreement on Lunar Station by End of 2022 - Chinese Space ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>