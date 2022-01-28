Excise dept. arrests four smugglers including two women

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department on Friday arrested two lady smugglers and recovered 8600 grams of heroin from their possession near Shamozai Bridge Swat.

The contraband was destined to Swat for supplying to students in educational institutions.

The accused were identified as Sana and Arifa residents of Multani Choongi Lahore.

In another incident, excise department recovered 3600 grams hashish that was concealed in petrol tank of a car and arrested two smugglers on Mardan Ring Road.

The smugglers were identified as Faisal Amin and Shad Khan of Landikotal district Khyber.