Excise Dept Brings Vehicle Registration, Essential Services To Trail 3
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) In a bid to make essential services more accessible, the Excise & Taxation Department will be setting up a mobile facility at Trail 3 in the Federal capital on Thursday.
This initiative is part of the ICT (Islamabad Capital Territory) Doorstep initiative. From 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., excise staff will be stationed at the parking lot to assist residents with various civic needs.
Residents of the surrounding areas can take advantage of these services through a dedicated van. This mobile unit aims to simplify the process of obtaining fuel permits, whether for domestic or commercial use and to facilitate seamless motor vehicle registration. The on-ground service will make these processes quick and straightforward.
Meanwhile, applicants can simply call the department’s helpline at 111-383-383 to provide their details and schedule a visit from a mobile registration van, which may arrive on the same day or the next at the set destination.
This initiative not only caters to individual needs but also represents a move towards personalized public service.
Beyond these, the mobile Facilitation Center will offer additional services including the issuance of domicile certificates, birth certificates, power of attorney documents, international driving permits, and fuel permits for both domestic and commercial purposes.
The initiative is designed to streamline vehicle-related procedures such as registration, transfer, and token tax payment.
By bringing these services directly to the community, ICT aims to ease the public's access to essential civic facilities and reduce the need for multiple visits to government offices.
