Excise Dept Brings Vehicle Registration, Essential Services At Trail 3
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) In a bid to make essential services more accessible, the Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department on Thursday set up a mobile facility here at Trail 3.
According to an E&T spokesman, the excise staff stationed at the parking lot to assist residents from 3.00 to 5.00 pm.
The move was a part of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) doorstep initiative.
Citizens hailing from nearby areas got civic facilities through a dedicated van, he said.
The spokesman further said that the initiative was designed to streamline vehicle-related procedures such as registration, transfer, and token tax payment.
He said apart from this, applicants can simply call the department’s helpline at 111-383-383 for vehicle registration and transfer at their doorsteps. This initiative not only caters to individual needs but also represents a move towards personalized public service, he concluded.
