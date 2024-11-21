Open Menu

Excise Dept Brings Vehicle Registration, Essential Services At Trail 3

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) In a bid to make essential services more accessible, the Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department on Thursday set up a mobile facility here at Trail 3.

According to an E&T spokesman, the excise staff stationed at the parking lot to assist residents from 3.00 to 5.00 pm.

The move was a part of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) doorstep initiative.

Citizens hailing from nearby areas got civic facilities through a dedicated van, he said.

The spokesman further said that the initiative was designed to streamline vehicle-related procedures such as registration, transfer, and token tax payment.

He said apart from this, applicants can simply call the department’s helpline at 111-383-383 for vehicle registration and transfer at their doorsteps.

This initiative not only caters to individual needs but also represents a move towards personalized public service, he concluded.

