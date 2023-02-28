UrduPoint.com

Excise Dept Checks 33,352 Vehicles During Road Checking Campaign

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 11:39 PM

The officials of Sindh Excise and Taxation department has so far checked around 33,352 vehicles during the ongoing road checking campaign across the province to collect tax from owners of tax defaulting vehicles

The campaign launched on the direction of Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla will continue till March 10.

According to the details due to various reasons, 2406 vehicles were impounded while the documents of 2797 were seized. During the road checking campaign, till the 14th day, Rs 37,641,877 tax has been collected. 9974 vehicles in Karachi, 10,416 in Hyderabad, 3874 in Sukkur, 4446 in Mirpurkhas, 3021 in Larkana, and 1621 in Shaheed Benazirabad were checked.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said in a statement that the tax collection campaign from tax defaulting vehicle owners will continue till March 10, so the owners of tax defaulting vehicles should deposit their due taxes to avoid any unpleasant situation.

He further warned that the vehicles running without number plate, fancy number plate, applied for registration and open letter would be impounded.

He also directed the officers and staff of Sindh Excise Department to behave politely during the road checking campaign with the owners of the vehicles.

