Excise Dept Collects Over Rs 133350 M Tax

Published July 03, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department has achieved 111 percent tax collection targets till the end of the financial year 2021-22 and has collected a total of Rs 133350 millions in term of various taxes.

This was stated at a meeting chaired by the Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh Atif Rehman Khan, Director Generals Aurangzeb Panhwar, Iqbal Ahmad Leghari, Directors Waheed Sheikh, Samina Bhutto and other officers.

The meeting was informed that 111 percent tax targets were achieved in the current financial year.

A total tax of Rs 133350.483 million was collected as compared to Rs 102975.633 million of the collection made during previous financial year 2020-21.

Director General Excise and Taxation Aurangzeb Panhwar while briefing the meeting informed that Rs 12176.690 million were collected in terms of motor vehicle tax, Rs 112281.670 million tax was collected under infrastructure cess. He further said that in terms of professional tax, Rs 858.902 million and Rs 2071.116 million in property tax, Rs132.437 million were collected in terms of cotton fee while Rs 80.134 million on entertainment duty.

