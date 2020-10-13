Excise dept collects over Rs19727m tax

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla Tuesday said that Sindh Excise and Taxation Department collected more than Rs 19727 million in terms of taxes during the current financial year from July to September while during the last fiscal year in the same period, tax of Rs.18919 million was collected.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here at his office. The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Narcotics Control Haji Saleem Bhutto and other officers.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that Rs.2192.824 million was collected in the form of motorvehicle tax and Rs15600.657 million in terms of infrastructure cess.

He said that Rs182.859 million was collected in terms of professional tax, Rs 619.521 million in terms of property tax and Rs12.890 million in Cotton fee and Rs2.890 million in Entertainment Duty and the remaining amount was collected in terms of other taxes.