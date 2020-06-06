UrduPoint.com
Excise Dept Collects Over Rs.68941m Taxes: Mukesh Chawla

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:26 PM

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Saturday said that the Sindh Excise Department had collected a total of Rs. 68941.794 million from July 2019 to May in terms of various taxes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Saturday said that the Sindh Excise Department had collected a total of Rs. 68941.794 million from July 2019 to May in terms of various taxes.

He said that Rs. 5416.907 million were collected in terms of motor-vehicle tax, Rs. 56811.278 million in infrastructure cess and Rs. 512.770 million in professional tax while Rs. 203.482 million were collected in cotton fee and property tax and the rest in other taxes.

It may be mentioned that the offices of Sindh Excise Department were closed from March 21 to June 02 due to lockdown caused by coronavirus.

Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the Sindh government had given 25 per cent exemption in property tax, professional tax, motor vehicle tax and entertainment duty keeping in view the difficulties of the people.

He further said that an Online Queue Management System had been introduced in view of coronavirus.

Under this system vehicle registration, transfer and other taxes can be deposited.

He said that the health advisory issued by the Sindh government for the preventionof coronavirus was being strictly followed in the offices of the Excise Department.

