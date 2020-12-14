Excise Dept collects Rs 2917.144m during 2019-20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department have collected Rs 2917.144 million under heads of various taxes during 2019-20. Similarly, Rs 1335.26 million were collected during first five months against the set target of Rs 4000 million of the current fiscal year, a senior official of the department told APP on Monday.

During last two years, he said 2288 kilogram charas, 272kilogram ice and 24,497 liters liquor were also seized besides arrest of 355 accused in the province. Since July 2020, the official said 151 accused were arrested under various charges. Work on Geographic Information System (GIS) survey has been started in Peshawar that would hopefully be completed by end of this month, he said, adding this GIS system would be put in place by February next year.

Under this system, E payment procedure for online payment of all property taxes besides use of self assessment urdu and English version's calculators and challan facilities online would be available for general public. Similarly, GIS survey has also been started in Nowshera and Abbottabad in October this year and a project for holding such survey in Mardan advertised while PC-I for Kohat and Bannu districts were approved. For this purpose, a digital app has been prepared.