Excise Dept Collects Rs 300m Property Tax In First Quarter
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Excise & Taxation department, Multan, collected Rs. 300 million in property tax revenue during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025–26, under a special five-percent rebate scheme offered by the Punjab government.
According to Deputy Director (Admin) Khalid Hussain Kasuri, the department had given a recovery target of Rs. 800 million for Multan district and Rs. 900 million for the entire division, to be achieved by September 30, 2025.
The department already delivered over 200,000 property tax notices door-to-door across residential and commercial properties.
The incumbent government increased Multan’s annual property tax collection target from Rs.
1.22 billion to Rs. 1.75 billion this fiscal year, reflecting a Rs. 530 million surge.
Mr. Kasuri urged business owners, small traders, and luxury homeowners to avail the limited-time 5 percent rebate, valid till September 30, by clearing their outstanding property tax dues.
He said that the department had served property tax challans door to door to taxpayers and commercial units. He urged the property taxpayers to submit their dues till September 30 by taking advantage of the five percent rebate offer and play their role in beautification of the city.
Mr. Kasuri also directed department staff to be polite with citizens and resolve their issues on priority basis.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss
Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..
Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation
Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympic ..
Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..
Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility
UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council
PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt
Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September 28
TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua ..
With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials on UNGA80 sidelines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DFO inspects condition of animals at Darmalik Game Reserve2 minutes ago
-
Excise dept collects Rs 300m property tax in first quarter2 minutes ago
-
24 outlaws held2 minutes ago
-
Fogging drive expands across Islamabad to eliminate dengue12 minutes ago
-
Pb govt introduces law to curb illegal occupation land:Rana Munawar Ghous22 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister calls for global action to protect oceans, unveils blue economy plans22 minutes ago
-
Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport case24 minutes ago
-
Girl electrocuted31 minutes ago
-
Three of a family killed in M-4 motorway accident31 minutes ago
-
Expert calls for stronger lung cancer awareness & prevention efforts on World Lung Cancer Day32 minutes ago
-
Parking issue at Pak Secretariat resolved through joint efforts32 minutes ago
-
BVH to set up NADRA counter and Green Health Laboratory32 minutes ago