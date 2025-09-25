Excise dept collects Rs 300m property tax in first quarter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Excise & Taxation department, Multan, collected Rs. 300 million in property tax revenue during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025–26, under a special five-percent rebate scheme offered by the Punjab government.

According to Deputy Director (Admin) Khalid Hussain Kasuri, the department had given a recovery target of Rs. 800 million for Multan district and Rs. 900 million for the entire division, to be achieved by September 30, 2025.

The department already delivered over 200,000 property tax notices door-to-door across residential and commercial properties.

The incumbent government increased Multan’s annual property tax collection target from Rs.

1.22 billion to Rs. 1.75 billion this fiscal year, reflecting a Rs. 530 million surge.

Mr. Kasuri urged business owners, small traders, and luxury homeowners to avail the limited-time 5 percent rebate, valid till September 30, by clearing their outstanding property tax dues.

He said that the department had served property tax challans door to door to taxpayers and commercial units. He urged the property taxpayers to submit their dues till September 30 by taking advantage of the five percent rebate offer and play their role in beautification of the city.

Mr. Kasuri also directed department staff to be polite with citizens and resolve their issues on priority basis.