Excise Dept collects Rs 39311 million in six months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Excise Department has collected Rs 39311.879 million from July to December 2019 as compared to Rs 36859.912 million which were collected during the same period of the last fiscal year.

This was informed in a meeting chaired by Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation Abdul Halim Shaikh, Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Excise and Taxation Iqbal Ahmed Laghari and other officers.

While briefing the meeting Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui told that Rs 3128.379 million were recovered in terms of Motor Vehicle Tax, Rs 31362.

099 million in Infrastructure Cess and Rs 360.107 million in Professional Tax were recovered.

He said that Rs 138.985 in terms of Cotton Fee, Rs 1524.216 million in Property Tax and Rs 39.281 millions in terms of Entertainment Duty were recovered during the period.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of on-going Road Checking Campaign against tax defaulting vehicles.

The Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed satisfaction over Road Checking Campaign that was launched from December 23 to January 02 across the province.

He also asked the officers to speed up the recovery of the taxes in order to achieve tax collection targets.