UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Dept Collects Rs 43954 Mln Taxes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 08:57 PM

Excise dept collects Rs 43954 mln taxes

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla Wednesday said that Sindh Excise and Taxation Department had collected more than Rs 43954 million taxes from July to December 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla Wednesday said that Sindh Excise and Taxation Department had collected more than Rs 43954 million taxes from July to December 2020.

During the same period of the last financial year, tax of Rs 39981.528 million was collected. He said this while presiding over a meeting here in his office, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director Generals Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari, Additional Director Nasir Affandi, Director Taxes Iqbal Leghari and other officers.

The meeting was informed that Rs. 4138.992 million were collected in terms of motor vehicle tax and Rs. 35682.748 million in terms of infrastructure cess, Rs. 321.290 million in terms of professional tax and Rs. 1192.959 million in terms of property tax.

The meeting was further informed that Rs.68.724 million were collected in the form of cotton fee and Rs.13.252 million in the form of entertainment duty.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the overall situation of tax collection was satisfactory and it was hoped that they would achieve the desired tax targets.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Vehicle Nasir Same July December 2020 Cotton From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure signs st ..

16 minutes ago

Marathon race to be held on January-10

4 minutes ago

One dead, 18 hurt in blaze at old people's home in ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 800 mln allocated for development of sports in ..

4 minutes ago

EU Regrets New Venezuelan Parliament Assumed Manda ..

4 minutes ago

At Least 6 Officers Injured During Pro-Trump Prote ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.