Excise dept collects Rs 43954 mln taxes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla Wednesday said that Sindh Excise and Taxation Department had collected more than Rs 43954 million taxes from July to December 2020.

During the same period of the last financial year, tax of Rs 39981.528 million was collected. He said this while presiding over a meeting here in his office, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director Generals Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari, Additional Director Nasir Affandi, Director Taxes Iqbal Leghari and other officers.

The meeting was informed that Rs. 4138.992 million were collected in terms of motor vehicle tax and Rs. 35682.748 million in terms of infrastructure cess, Rs. 321.290 million in terms of professional tax and Rs. 1192.959 million in terms of property tax.

The meeting was further informed that Rs.68.724 million were collected in the form of cotton fee and Rs.13.252 million in the form of entertainment duty.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the overall situation of tax collection was satisfactory and it was hoped that they would achieve the desired tax targets.