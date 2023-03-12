Excise dept collects Rs 67,470,635 during road checking campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :A total of 52,990 vehicles were checked till the end of the 21st day of the road-checking campaign by the Sindh Excise Department here on Sunday.

The tax was collected from the owners of tax-defaulting vehicles.

Due to various reasons, 4,064 vehicles were impounded while documents of 4,460 were seized.

Till the 21st day of the road-checking campaign, a tax of about Rs 67,470,635 was collected.

During the campaign, 13,059 vehicles in Karachi, 18,587 in Hyderabad, 5,996 in Sukkur, 6,741 in Mirpurkhas, 5,276 in Larkana, and 3,331 in Shaheed Benazirabad were checked.