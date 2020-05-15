UrduPoint.com
Excise Dept Collects Rs.64418.821m Until April

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:19 PM

Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has collected a total of Rs. 64418.812 million in terms of taxes from July 2019 to April 2020 in the current financial year against Rs. 60547.812 millions collected last year during the same period

According to a communique on Friday, Rs. 5337.790 million were collected in terms of motor vehicle tax, Rs 52411.278 million in infrastructure cess and Rs 487.165 million in terms of professional tax.

Rs 203.200 million in terms of cotton fee, Rs 1822.619 million in property tax, Rs.59.977 million in terms of entertainment duty and the rest in terms of other taxes.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs has that the lockdown has reduced the collection of taxes and the Sindh Excise Department has taken steps to facilitate taxpayers by introducing Online Management System.

He further said that the online management system has been introduced to provide protection against coronavirus.

Under this system vehicle registration, transfer and other taxes can be deposited.

He said that the health advisory issued by the Sindh government for the preventionof coronavirus is being strictly followed in the offices of the Excise Department ofSindh.

