Excise Dept Collects Rs7.5 Million Taxes During Campaign
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 09:26 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Sindh Excise Department, during ongoing province wide campaign against unregistered and tax defaulting vehicles, on Wednesday collected different taxes amounting to Rs7.532 million.
Sindh Minister for Information, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon, in a statement issued here, informed that in the last four days of the campaign over 10,000 vehicles were checked across the province and 359 vehicles were taken into custody while documents of 912 vehicles were also confiscated.
During the campaign, the department collected Rs 4.064 million motor vehicle tax and Rs 2.
933 million withholding tax as well as Rs0.564 million penalty from unregistered and tax defaulting vehicles, the minister informed adding that on payment of due taxes vehicles were released and documents were also returned to the owners.
Sharjeel Memon appreciated the hard work and efforts of the excise teams those have yielded impressive results, and vowed to continue the campaign vigorously to promote tax compliance and accountability in the province.
He urged that everyone should make efforts to create a strong and prosperous future and pay taxes on time as a national duty and cooperate with the excise authorities.
