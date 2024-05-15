Open Menu

Excise Dept Collects Rs7.5 Million Taxes During Campaign

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 09:26 PM

Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during campaign

The Sindh Excise Department, during ongoing province wide campaign against unregistered and tax defaulting vehicles, on Wednesday collected different taxes amounting to Rs7.532 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Sindh Excise Department, during ongoing province wide campaign against unregistered and tax defaulting vehicles, on Wednesday collected different taxes amounting to Rs7.532 million.

Sindh Minister for Information, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon, in a statement issued here, informed that in the last four days of the campaign over 10,000 vehicles were checked across the province and 359 vehicles were taken into custody while documents of 912 vehicles were also confiscated.

During the campaign, the department collected Rs 4.064 million motor vehicle tax and Rs 2.

933 million withholding tax as well as Rs0.564 million penalty from unregistered and tax defaulting vehicles, the minister informed adding that on payment of due taxes vehicles were released and documents were also returned to the owners.

Sharjeel Memon appreciated the hard work and efforts of the excise teams those have yielded impressive results, and vowed to continue the campaign vigorously to promote tax compliance and accountability in the province.

He urged that everyone should make efforts to create a strong and prosperous future and pay taxes on time as a national duty and cooperate with the excise authorities.

Related Topics

Sindh Vehicles Vehicle From Million

Recent Stories

President for all-weather road infrastructure in G ..

President for all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan

7 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to ..

Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements

7 minutes ago
 Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan' ..

Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan's first PCI 3DS standard compl ..

5 minutes ago
 NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championshi ..

NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championship

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates ..

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates chances of rain at few places

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball Le ..

Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final

7 minutes ago
Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Craft ..

Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition

10 minutes ago
 KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage d ..

KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage due to development works

7 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, whea ..

Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, wheat procurement with Chief Minis ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilatera ..

Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilateral ties thru high level exchang ..

7 minutes ago
 CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic ..

CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic Police at Bharakahu bypass for ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to speed up work on bil ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to speed up work on bilateral tourism & economic inte ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan