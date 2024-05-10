Open Menu

Excise Dept Completes Preparations For Unregistered Vehicles, Tax Evaders

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Excise dept completes preparations for unregistered vehicles, tax evaders

The Excise and Taxation Department has completed preparations for the campaign against unregistered vehicles and tax evaders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Excise and Taxation Department has completed preparations for the campaign against unregistered vehicles and tax evaders.

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, announced the commencement of the campaign targeting individuals using counterfeit number plates, unregistered vehicles, and tax evaders, a communique said on Friday.

He urged the public to promptly acquire their number plates from the City Excise Office to prevent inconvenience.

He emphasized that citizens, who have not paid their vehicle taxes should do so promptly, and those, who have not renewed

their vehicle registration should complete the renewal process without delay.

Sharjeel Memon emphasized that the initiative aims to enforce legal regulations and streamline vehicle registration and taxation processes. He urged the people to cooperate with the government to avoid any inconvenience.

