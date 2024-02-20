Excise dept confiscate 246 defaulting vehicles during tax recovery campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Sindh Excise and Taxation Department on Tuesday, confiscated 246 defaulting vehicles while documents of 280 vehicles were also seized across the province on the first day of the road during a checking campaign for collection of outstanding taxes.

Director General (DG) Excise and Taxation Aurangzeb Panhwer informed media through a statement issued here, that a total tax of more than Rs 2.6 million was collected on the first day of the campaign that the campaign would continue till March 07, 2024.

He informed that teams constituted by Excise and Taxation department checked 787 vehicles in the Karachi division, 791 vehicles in the Hyderabad division, 963 in the Sukkur division, 420 in the Larkana division, 360 in Mirpur Khas division and 206 vehicles in the Shaheed Benazirabad division.

According to DG Excise and Taxation, 8 teams had been formed for the road-checking campaign in Karachi.

The teams would carry out road checking at 37 different points in the metropolis including Korangi Industrial Area, Brooks Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, DHA Cemetery, Sunset Boulevard Road, Tuba Masjid, SITE, Mangho Peer Road, Banaras Chowrangi, Hub River Road, Mazar e Quaid, Shahrah-e-Quaidin, Muslimabad, Gulistan school, Khara Dar, Keamari, Queen's Road, Clifton Bath Island, Shaheen Complex, PIDC, My Kolachi Bypass, Malir Cantonment, Landhi Industrial Area, Saudabad, Khokhrapar, PIB Colony, Teen Hatti, Soldier Bazar, Lasbela, Johar Chowrangi, Metro Cash and Carry, Time Square, Pehlwan Goth, FB Area, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad and North Karachi.

An online tax submission facility is also available for tax-defaulting vehicle owners, Aurangzeb Panhwer informed and advised the defaulting vehicle owners to pay their taxes at the earliest to save themselves from strict action by the department.