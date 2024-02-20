Open Menu

Excise Dept Confiscate 246 Defaulting Vehicles During Tax Recovery Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Excise dept confiscate 246 defaulting vehicles during tax recovery campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Sindh Excise and Taxation Department on Tuesday, confiscated 246 defaulting vehicles while documents of 280 vehicles were also seized across the province on the first day of the road during a checking campaign for collection of outstanding taxes.

Director General (DG) Excise and Taxation Aurangzeb Panhwer informed media through a statement issued here, that a total tax of more than Rs 2.6 million was collected on the first day of the campaign that the campaign would continue till March 07, 2024.

He informed that teams constituted by Excise and Taxation department checked 787 vehicles in the Karachi division, 791 vehicles in the Hyderabad division, 963 in the Sukkur division, 420 in the Larkana division, 360 in Mirpur Khas division and 206 vehicles in the Shaheed Benazirabad division.

According to DG Excise and Taxation, 8 teams had been formed for the road-checking campaign in Karachi.

The teams would carry out road checking at 37 different points in the metropolis including Korangi Industrial Area, Brooks Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, DHA Cemetery, Sunset Boulevard Road, Tuba Masjid, SITE, Mangho Peer Road, Banaras Chowrangi, Hub River Road, Mazar e Quaid, Shahrah-e-Quaidin, Muslimabad, Gulistan school, Khara Dar, Keamari, Queen's Road, Clifton Bath Island, Shaheen Complex, PIDC, My Kolachi Bypass, Malir Cantonment, Landhi Industrial Area, Saudabad, Khokhrapar, PIB Colony, Teen Hatti, Soldier Bazar, Lasbela, Johar Chowrangi, Metro Cash and Carry, Time Square, Pehlwan Goth, FB Area, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad and North Karachi.

An online tax submission facility is also available for tax-defaulting vehicle owners, Aurangzeb Panhwer informed and advised the defaulting vehicle owners to pay their taxes at the earliest to save themselves from strict action by the department.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Metro Vehicles Road Vehicle Brooks Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Bath Mirpur Khas Lasbela Korangi Landhi Malir SITE North Nazimabad Hub Gulistan March Mosque Media From Million

Recent Stories

PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, ..

PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families

1 hour ago
 vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the Al ..

Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!

2 hours ago
 realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with ..

Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..

2 hours ago
 Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be o ..

Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal

2 hours ago
 Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota i ..

Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs

2 hours ago
 IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification chall ..

IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC

3 hours ago
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

4 hours ago
 Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

4 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan