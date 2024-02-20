Excise Dept Confiscate 246 Defaulting Vehicles During Tax Recovery Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Sindh Excise and Taxation Department on Tuesday, confiscated 246 defaulting vehicles while documents of 280 vehicles were also seized across the province on the first day of the road during a checking campaign for collection of outstanding taxes.
Director General (DG) Excise and Taxation Aurangzeb Panhwer informed media through a statement issued here, that a total tax of more than Rs 2.6 million was collected on the first day of the campaign that the campaign would continue till March 07, 2024.
He informed that teams constituted by Excise and Taxation department checked 787 vehicles in the Karachi division, 791 vehicles in the Hyderabad division, 963 in the Sukkur division, 420 in the Larkana division, 360 in Mirpur Khas division and 206 vehicles in the Shaheed Benazirabad division.
According to DG Excise and Taxation, 8 teams had been formed for the road-checking campaign in Karachi.
The teams would carry out road checking at 37 different points in the metropolis including Korangi Industrial Area, Brooks Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, DHA Cemetery, Sunset Boulevard Road, Tuba Masjid, SITE, Mangho Peer Road, Banaras Chowrangi, Hub River Road, Mazar e Quaid, Shahrah-e-Quaidin, Muslimabad, Gulistan school, Khara Dar, Keamari, Queen's Road, Clifton Bath Island, Shaheen Complex, PIDC, My Kolachi Bypass, Malir Cantonment, Landhi Industrial Area, Saudabad, Khokhrapar, PIB Colony, Teen Hatti, Soldier Bazar, Lasbela, Johar Chowrangi, Metro Cash and Carry, Time Square, Pehlwan Goth, FB Area, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad and North Karachi.
An online tax submission facility is also available for tax-defaulting vehicle owners, Aurangzeb Panhwer informed and advised the defaulting vehicle owners to pay their taxes at the earliest to save themselves from strict action by the department.
Recent Stories
PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man arrested for torturing mother9 minutes ago
-
Senators demand probe for fair elections, respect of public mandate9 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elects 55 first-time Assembly members19 minutes ago
-
Halal Food Authority inspects edible items at shops19 minutes ago
-
Man arrested after stabbing wife to death19 minutes ago
-
Teacher's role vital in the development of society: Samina Alvi29 minutes ago
-
District administration starts rescue operations for travelers stranded at Lowari tunnel29 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of film actress Tamanna Begum observed29 minutes ago
-
DSP Traffic seeks traders’ cooperation for improving traffic issues29 minutes ago
-
PBF urges govt to review gas tariff hike for boosting industry29 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review dengue steps39 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends admissions deadline for matric, intermediate39 minutes ago