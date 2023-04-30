Excise dept decides to upload smart cards, plates status on Facebook page

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Excise & Taxation department has decided to use social media in order to inform the citizens about their vehicles' number plates and smart cards status at their doorstep.

Director Excise Iftikhar Ahmad talking to APP here on Sunday said that the staff concerned was directed to upload the list of number plates and smart cards at excise Facebook page so that the citizens could easily check the status of their vehicles, motorcycles easily.

He said that about 48,000 number plates and smart cards were available in the office and were being disbursed speedily to the owners from excise office and via post office on daily basis.

To a question about rebate offer, Director excise said that the five percent rebate offer was underway through E-payment and added that over 50 percent consumers were paying their taxes through E-pay. Mr Iftikhar said that it was a easy way to submit taxes as payments directly reach to the exchequer.

He said that road checking teams were conducting raids regularly at various places against token less and non-registered vehicles while the monitoring of the teams was also being ensured.