Excise Dept declares five districts' offices as Excise Police Stations in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department have declared its five districts offices as Excise Police Stations with a power of registration of FIRs and investigation in cases related to narcotics in the province.

The Department has issued a notification under Anti Narcotics Act 2019 in this regard. As per the notification, the regional offices of Excise Department including Peshawar, DI Khan, Abbottabad, Swat and Mardan have been declared as Excise Police Stations.

Under the said act, the Excise police would be able to register FIRs and investigate cases related to narcotics and for this purpose over 50 officers have been provided extensive professional training at Police school of Investigation.

Earlier, FIRs of such cases were registered at concerned police station by Excise Department's staff. The Khyber Pakthunkhwa is the first province that had made legislation under Anti Narcotics Act and has started implementation on it.