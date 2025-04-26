Open Menu

Excise Dept Denies Vehicle Misuse Allegations, Highlights Revenue Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Excise and Taxation Department of Islamabad has rejected recent media reports alleging the disappearance of seized vehicles, calling them "baseless and misleading."

In a statement on Saturday, the department clarified that all impounded vehicles were lawfully processed, with over 270 handed to police or rightful owners and 14 smuggled vehicles given to Customs Authorities.

Despite staff shortages, the department emphasized its strong revenue performance, collecting over Rs. 15 billion this fiscal year, duly deposited in the national treasury.

"The field staff has diligently impounded 350 vehicles with tampered chassis numbers, following legal protocols," the statement read.

Untraceable vehicles were allocated to government offices, including the DC Office, CDA and Agriculture Department for official use under seizure regulations, with full documentation.

The department also highlighted new public services, such as doorstep tax collection and online payments, to enhance transparency.

"These allegations aim to undermine the department performance," the statement said, urging media to verify facts before reporting.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to lawful and accountable operations.

