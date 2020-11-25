Excise dept extend date of annual tax submission till Nov 30

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department Multan extended the date of token and property tax submission till November 30 due to COVID-19 pandemic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department Multan extended the date of token and property tax submission till November 30 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan told APP here on Wednesday that first rebate offer was till September but it was extended to November 30 to facilitate tax consumers due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that disbursement of 5600 smart cards has been stared and citizens could get their smart cards from excise office counters while cards were also being sent through TCS courier service.

The disbursement of number plates of commercial vehicles has also been started, he added.

He said te pendency of 60,000 smart cards is now remained while 10, 000 of commercial vehicles.

However the pendency will be met soon as contract given to new firm, he added.

He said the process of attractive registration numbers has been made and citizens could visit excise office to get attractive numbers for their vehicles and motorbikes.

He said the excise teams were ensuring maximum tax collection from taxpayers to achieve set targets for this fiscal year.