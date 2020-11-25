UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Dept Extend Date Of Annual Tax Submission Till Nov 30

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 01:34 PM

Excise dept extend date of annual tax submission till Nov 30

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department Multan extended the date of token and property tax submission till November 30 due to COVID-19 pandemic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department Multan extended the date of token and property tax submission till November 30 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan told APP here on Wednesday that first rebate offer was till September but it was extended to November 30 to facilitate tax consumers due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that disbursement of 5600 smart cards has been stared and citizens could get their smart cards from excise office counters while cards were also being sent through TCS courier service.

The disbursement of number plates of commercial vehicles has also been started, he added.

He said te pendency of 60,000 smart cards is now remained while 10, 000 of commercial vehicles.

However the pendency will be met soon as contract given to new firm, he added.

He said the process of attractive registration numbers has been made and citizens could visit excise office to get attractive numbers for their vehicles and motorbikes.

He said the excise teams were ensuring maximum tax collection from taxpayers to achieve set targets for this fiscal year.

Related Topics

Multan Visit Vehicles September November From

Recent Stories

Ecuador President Appoints New Interior Minister a ..

22 seconds ago

Wrong parking aggravates traffic flow on city road ..

23 seconds ago

FACE to arrange musical night on Nov 27

25 seconds ago

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

33 seconds ago

Unprecedented Surge in Ransomware Attacks Led to O ..

16 minutes ago

Anti-rape ordinance to ensure exemplary punishment ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.