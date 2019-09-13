Excise Dept foils bid of narcotics smuggling, seizes 50KG hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department KP has frustrated a bid of narcotics smuggling by seizing 50 kilograms of hashish from secret cavities of a truck and arrested one accused red handed.

On a tip-off about smuggling of hashish in huge quantity to Punjab through a truck via Mardan, a team comprising staff of Excise and Taxation and Mardan Police was constituted that made blockade at bypass road Mardan to frustrate the bid, a statement of Excise Department said on Friday.

The suspected truck after appearance was intercepted that led to seizure of 50 kilogram hashish of fine quality and arrested accused driver Gulab Khan, resident of Sobarkhel Khyber tribal district.

The Secretary Excise Department Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Director General Fayaz Ali Shah have appreciated the action and lauded performance of Provincial Incharge Excise Intelligence Bureau and concerned team.