Excise dept foils drug snuggling bid ,seized 5000 grams Charas , 5000 grams opium

Excise Police Station, Mardan region in a successful operation on Wednesday seized 5000 grams Charas and 5000 grams of opium and arrested two narcotics smugglers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Excise Police Station, Mardan region in a successful operation on Wednesday seized 5000 grams Charas and 5000 grams of opium and arrested two narcotics smugglers.

According to the details, Provincial Incharge Excise Intelligence Bureau, Syed Naveed Jamal received information about possible snuggling bid on Mardan- Charsadda road and altered Director Narcotics Control , Mardan Region to foil the bid.

The Excise team headed by SHO Excise Police Station Mardan Muhammad Riaz, carried out a successful operation and recovered 5000 grams of Charas and 5000 grams of opium from truck during search operation of vehicles on Mardan- Charsadda road.

Police registered cases against two arrested smugglers in City Mardan Police Station and started further investigation.

This is the fourth successful operation of the Mardan Police Station this week.

Secretary Excise, islam Zeb and Director General Excise, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah appreciated the successful operations of the Excise Mardan region.