UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Dept Formally Starts Work In Bajaur District

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:47 PM

Excise Dept formally starts work in Bajaur district

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department KP have formally started work in Bajaur tribal district to provide quick facilities to people

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department KP have formally started work in Bajaur tribal district to provide quick facilities to people.

Director General, Excise and Taxation, Syed Fayaz Ali Shah inaugurated office of the department at Bajaur in presence of DPO Pir Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mahmood Ahmed Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khar Anwarul Haq and Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Habibulllah Khan Wazir.

In his address, Director General Excise and Taxation, Syed Fayaz Ali Shah said tribal people of Bajaur would get facility of registration of vehicles, obtaining of number plates and other services at their doorsteps that would help save their time and money while going to Islamabad and Peshawar.

He said offices of the department in other districts would soon be opened for people's facilitation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles Money

Recent Stories

PM Khan says executive powers were encroached upon ..

28 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University allows students submi ..

29 minutes ago

Approval accorded to transfer Rs 200 billion for ..

26 minutes ago

How did Selena Gomez spend 2019? The answer will b ..

26 minutes ago

Maya Ali speaks up on marriage rumors with Osman K ..

26 minutes ago

Jennifer Aniston's heartbreaking reaction to Brad ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.