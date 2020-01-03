Excise Dept formally starts work in Bajaur district

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department KP have formally started work in Bajaur tribal district to provide quick facilities to people

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department KP have formally started work in Bajaur tribal district to provide quick facilities to people.

Director General, Excise and Taxation, Syed Fayaz Ali Shah inaugurated office of the department at Bajaur in presence of DPO Pir Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mahmood Ahmed Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khar Anwarul Haq and Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Habibulllah Khan Wazir.

In his address, Director General Excise and Taxation, Syed Fayaz Ali Shah said tribal people of Bajaur would get facility of registration of vehicles, obtaining of number plates and other services at their doorsteps that would help save their time and money while going to Islamabad and Peshawar.

He said offices of the department in other districts would soon be opened for people's facilitation.