Excise dept holds E-katchery to resolve masses' problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Director Excise and Taxation Department (E&TD) Bilal Azam organized E-katchery for the redressal of public complaints and queries through social media platform here on Monday.

While responding to public complaints Bilal Azam said that the purpose for holding E-katchery was to resolve citizens' grievances at the earliest and ensure speedy justice at their door-step.

During the session Bilal Azam said that the deadline to submit token tax fees for vehicles is February 15, citizens are requested to pay vehicle taxes without any plenty charges before the deadline.

He further said that Excise office has reduced the registration fees for commercial vehicles to one percent which was four percent previously.

Azam said that another initiative by E&TD is RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) number plates for the registration or transfer of vehicles is in pipeline and would be launched soon.

Responding to a query Bilal Azam said that Excise teams are conducting raids against agent mafia on regular basis, he urged the public not to approach agents, and directly visit his office if they have any issues regarding the transfer and registration process.

He said visitors can easily pay taxes through mobile App and the transfer process could be completed in 10-15 minutes which does not require any agent or third party.

He added that one window operation, Qmatic system installed in Excise office for public facilitation. To another query, he suggested public to register vehicles in the same city where they live or drive in routine.

While answering a query Bilal Azam said that a duplicate smart card has nothing to do with the value of a vehicle, he said that as per law previous card would be cancelled after issuance of duplicate copy, to avoid misuse in future.

Bilal urged people to transfer vehicles timely, the seller should bound purchaser to transfer before the expiry to Bio-matric receipt to avoid plenty or any other issue. He also addressed purchasers to get bio-matric receipt before buying any car.

To another query, he said that a new place has been identified for physical inspection of vehicles to ease public.

During the E-Katchery session all public queries were answered and issues were resolved timely. Bilal Azam directed E&TD staff to facilitate citizen at the maximum level.