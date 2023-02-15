Excise dept impounds 105 unregistered vehicles during general hold up

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department raided against unregistered vehicles and impounded 105 vehicles in a day during general hold up

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department raided against unregistered vehicles and impounded 105 vehicles in a day during general hold up.

According to Excise sources, the excise teams under the supervision of Motor registration authority officer Khalid Hussain Qasoori conducted a general hold up at Sher Shah toll plaza, Makhdoom Rasheed, Qadir Pur Raan and entrance points of the city and impounded 105 vehicles including 70 unregistered motorcycles, 15 vehicles and others over non registration and short token tax.

The teams took the documents into custody for further legal process.

The raids were continued against short token tax and unregistered vehicles at various places under the directions of Director Excise Jam Siraj Ahmad.