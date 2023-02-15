UrduPoint.com

Excise Dept Impounds 105 Unregistered Vehicles During General Hold Up

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Excise dept impounds 105 unregistered vehicles during general hold up

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department raided against unregistered vehicles and impounded 105 vehicles in a day during general hold up

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department raided against unregistered vehicles and impounded 105 vehicles in a day during general hold up.

According to Excise sources, the excise teams under the supervision of Motor registration authority officer Khalid Hussain Qasoori conducted a general hold up at Sher Shah toll plaza, Makhdoom Rasheed, Qadir Pur Raan and entrance points of the city and impounded 105 vehicles including 70 unregistered motorcycles, 15 vehicles and others over non registration and short token tax.

The teams took the documents into custody for further legal process.

The raids were continued against short token tax and unregistered vehicles at various places under the directions of Director Excise Jam Siraj Ahmad.

Related Topics

Vehicles

Recent Stories

Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion o ..

Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion on ‘Powering the Future by He ..

8 minutes ago
 Ethiopian envoy inaugurates Pak Pharma & Healthcar ..

Ethiopian envoy inaugurates Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan for nurturing ties with African countries ..

Pakistan for nurturing ties with African countries under "Engage Africa" policy: ..

5 minutes ago
 Pak-Russia IGC deals to help significant reduction ..

Pak-Russia IGC deals to help significant reduction in oil, gas prices: Ayaz Sadi ..

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi aboli ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi abolishes burial charges for indige ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt decision to increase taxes on cigarettes wide ..

Govt decision to increase taxes on cigarettes widely hailed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.