UrduPoint.com

Excise Dept Impounds 40 Unregistered Vehicles In One Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Excise dept impounds 40 unregistered vehicles in one day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department raided against unregistered vehicles and impounded 40 vehicles in a day in Shujaabad area.

The excise team under supervision of Motor registration authority officer Khalid Hussain Qasoori raided in Shujaabad area and impounded 40 motorcycles including four cars over non registration and short token tax.

The teams took the documents into custody for further legal process and impounded vehicles at Shujaabad police station.

The raids were continued against short token tax and unregistered vehicles at various places under the directions of Director Excise Jam Siraj Ahmad.

Khalid Hussain said that they had decided to accelerate raids against unregistered vehicles so that consumers avoid bringing unregistered vehicles on roads without registration.

Related Topics

Police Station Vehicles

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

4 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

14 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

14 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

14 hours ago
 City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.