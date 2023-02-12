Excise dept impounds 40 unregistered vehicles in one day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department raided against unregistered vehicles and impounded 40 vehicles in a day in Shujaabad area.

The excise team under supervision of Motor registration authority officer Khalid Hussain Qasoori raided in Shujaabad area and impounded 40 motorcycles including four cars over non registration and short token tax.

The teams took the documents into custody for further legal process and impounded vehicles at Shujaabad police station.

The raids were continued against short token tax and unregistered vehicles at various places under the directions of Director Excise Jam Siraj Ahmad.

Khalid Hussain said that they had decided to accelerate raids against unregistered vehicles so that consumers avoid bringing unregistered vehicles on roads without registration.