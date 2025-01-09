Open Menu

Excise Dept Intensifies Crackdown On Fake Plated, Unregistered Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 06:56 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department, Region-C, Lahore, in collaboration with the Traffic Police, has launched an extensive crackdown targeting vehicles with fake number-plates and those lacking registration.

On the eighth day of the operation, authorities inspected over 11,546 vehicles at more than 35 checkpoints across Lahore and surrounding areas. During the inspections, 427 vehicles were found to be unregistered, 1,170 were identified as token tax defaulters, and 497 were using illegal number-plates.

The total outstanding token tax for defaulters amounted to Rs16.599 million, with Rs 16.780 million, collected on-site during the operation. Additionally, confiscated illegal number plates were destroyed as part of the enforcement action.

According to details provided by the department, on January 1, the operation runs daily from 9AM to 5PM, focusing on vehicles with fake or non-standard number plates, open transfer letters and unregistered vehicles.

Seven specialized teams, each led by a senior officer and supported by staff, have been deployed at key checkpoints, including Saggian Bypass, Canal Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Gulberg, Walton Road, Sheikhupura Road, and Qurtaba Chowk.

Director General Excise and Taxation (E&T) Punjab Umar Sher Chatha, emphasised that the operation aims to raise awareness about legal obligations among vehicle owners. He underscored that the timely payment of taxes was a national responsibility, as these funds play a vital role in supporting public services and infrastructure development. Specifically, the collection of token taxes helps maintain and improve the road network.

He also stressed that unregistered vehicles and fake number plates undermine law enforcement and public safety.

