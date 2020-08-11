Excise dept introduces new facility for public

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar has said that the Sindh Excise Department has introduced another facility for the convenience of the people under which any person can now know the number of vehicles registered on his ID card number.

He said that for this purpose, one should log in to the website www.excise.gos.pk to avail this facility. He said that the facility would also be provided soon via SMS, said a communiqu on Tuesday.

He further said that people should avail this facility and to facilitate the people is the top priority of the Sindh Excise Department.