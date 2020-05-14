Excise dept introduces 'Online Que Management System' to facilitate visitors

Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has decided to open the offices of Motor Registration Wings while introducing an online Que Management System to facilitate the visitors to reserve a time-slot prior to their visit of the office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has decided to open the offices of Motor Registration Wings while introducing an online Que Management System to facilitate the visitors to reserve a time-slot prior to their visit of the office.

The decision has been made in view of the orders of the Sindh Home Department that the shops which have been allowed to open including car showrooms after ease in lockdown, a news release said here on Thursday.

The expected visitors are advised by Sindh Excise and Taxation Department to visit the website http://taxportal.excise.gos.pk to fill in registration page.

Registered users will be given appropriate time to visit the office through a confirmation message and each registered user may be allowed one visit per day.

Visitors are directed to bring a hard copy of the confirmation message or SMS while visiting the office of the Motor Registration Wing on given time.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that all these measures have been taken to facilitate the taxpayers ensuring their protection from Coronavirus and he also directed the officers of Motor Registration Wings to adopt all safety measures at their respective offices to protect themselves from coronavirus threat andthe visitors as well.

He advised the tax payers to take advantage of the facility and deposit their due taxes.