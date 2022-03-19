Excise dept. issues final notice to PESCO to pay property tax dues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a final ultimatum to PESCO to pay billions of rupees in property tax dues.

According to the details, given by the Excise official, PESCO is in default of property tax of billions of rupees, three days deadline for collection of property tax dues have been given in this connection.

Pesco owes Rs 1.147 billion in property tax and they informed the PESCO officials, the Excise official said. In case of non-collection of property tax within three days, relevant property units of PESCO will be sealed, the Excise official said.

Excise officials met Faisal Burki (ETO-II) and Ejaz Khan (ETO-VI) at DG Admin Service Pesco (board of Governors) on the direction of Director General Excise Department Mahmood Aslam and discussed in detail ways and means for the payment.

The Excise official said that they have given three days to collect property tax of Rs 1.14 billion and in case of non-payment, strict legal action will be taken and property units will be sealed.